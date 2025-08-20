2025 Times golf preview: A look at the season ahead across the area

BOYS

Coach: Keith Budzowski (8th season)

Top returners: Colt Bryson sr.; Jacob Armstrong, sr.; Bryer Harris, jr.; James Threadgill, so.

Key newcomers: Jax Addis, sr.; Logan Cottingham, jr.; Rylee Hogue, jr.; Josh Armstrong, so.

Worth noting: The Pirates, who won the Class 2A state championship last season, lost key players like The Times Boys Golfer of the Year Chandler Creedon and Seth Cooper to graduation, but return a ton of firepower. Bryson (39.1 nine-hole average), Armstrong (40), Harris (37.1) and Threadgill (43.3) return after also helping Ottawa win a third straight Interstate 8 Conference title, a sixth consecutive Class 2A regional plaque and a sectional championship. “Last season’s team left a tough act to follow, but with who we have returning this year and the addition of Logan and Rylee into our top six, I feel like we still have enough experience to play some highly competitive golf this season,” Budzowski said. “Having depth and chemistry on a varsity golf team is key to a winning season, and we had both last year. This year we need newbies to transition into their varsity roles, build them good practice plans so they can improve their tournament play and sharpen their course management skills before we hit the postseason.”

GIRLS

Coach: Ryan Gunderson (1st season)

Top returners: Lila Windy, sr.; Sky Nodland, sr.; Ava Ramza, sr.; Bella Borowski, sr.; Mara McCullough, jr.

Key newcomers: Audrina Banushi jr.; Gwen Jimenez, jr.; Addy Diss, so.; Megan Kane, fr.; Sophia Nanouski, fr.

Worth noting: The Pirates lost sectional qualifier Marlie Orlandi to graduation, but return three-year players Borowski and McCullough. “We have a lot of depth this year, which is difficult to have any year,” Gunderson said. “We have a very consistent team in terms of scores; we just need multiple girls to produce when it matters. I think that is pretty much every team’s need, but nonetheless important to have success.”

BOYS

Coach: Mike Butler (14th season)

Top returners: Alex Bland, jr.; Nathan Ripsky, jr.; Braden Ballard, sr.; Kaden Clevenger, sr.; Ethan French, sr.; Kyle Michels, sr.; Nolan Oros, sr.; Brock Sondgeroth, sr.

Key newcomers: Kai Kern, sr.; Jacob Cassie, sr.

Worth noting: The Indians went 12-4 in duals last season, 4-2 in the Kishwaukee River Conference to finish in second place behind Johnsburg and also took second to Johnsburg at the conference meet. Butler is in his 14th season as head coach, 21st total in the program. They’ll look to break through and capture a conference title with several returning players. Oros, all-conference last year, just missed out on qualifying for the state tournament and enters his fourth year in the program. He was a sectional qualifier last year with Noah Campbell (since graduated) as Sandwich took fifth as a team at regionals. Kern is back for his third year in the program after playing football last fall and took second at the season-opening Sandwich Invitational. Michels is in his fourth year in the program, Ballard his third and Clevenger his second. Bland and Ripsky are both in their third year.

GIRLS

Coach: Ashley Isham (2nd season)

Top returners: Brynn Butler, jr.; Fiona Legge, sr.; Gracelyn Mikkelson, so.; Olivia Holterhaus, so.; Callie Kesselring, so.; Autumn Koesler, so.; Audrey Kuntz, so.

Key newcomers: Charlie Gregory, fr.; Kherington Killey, fr.

Worth noting: Sandwich has seven returning players from a team that finished 1-5 in conference duals last season. Butler made the all-conference team as a junior. Isham is in her second season as head coach. “The team has shown remarkable growth over the past year and continues to work diligently to improve their scores,” Isham said. “A key strength of the team is the dedication they demonstrate toward the sport, both during the season and in the offseason. With so many returning players and great leadership from our upperclassmen, we are optimistic about an exciting season ahead.”

Coach: Dustin Masley (9th season)

Top returners: Kolden Neumann, sr.; Brody Elias, sr.; Keegan Angelico, sr.; Brennen Stillwell, jr.; Jack Studnicki, jr.

Key newcomers: Carter Compton, jr.; Rocco VanDuzer, fr.

Worth noting: The Bulldogs were 9-0 in duals, including 6-0 in Illinois Central Eight Conference play, and captured the league’s regular-season and tournament titles. The program lost individual sectional qualifier Nolan Ketcham to graduation, but return all-conference members Neumann (sectional qualifier), Studnicki (ICE Tournament champion), Stillwell and Elias. “The guys on our golf team just love golf,” Masley said. “They spend countless hours on the course throughout the spring and summer months. They’ve dedicated themselves to getting better, and we can’t wait to see their dedication and hard work pay off during the season. Kolden spent last season as our No. 1 player. He’s very knowledgeable on the golf course, and he’s capable of going under par on any given day. Brennen has put in a lot of work this offseason and has had some really solid practice rounds so far. I look for both Kolden and Brennen to be consistent scorers for us in all of our matches.”

BOYS

Coach: Ryan Nelle (2nd season)

Top returners: David Clairmont, sr.; Braxton Nelle, jr.; Sawyer Ernat, so.

Key newcomers: Carter Gray, fr.; Connor Cooper, fr.; Tate Hopkins, fr.; Kash Biba, fr.; Mario Bernabei, fr.; Baron Hellman, fr.

Worth noting: The Crusaders lost top scorer and sectional qualifier Ashton Grady to graduation, but will return a solid mix of experience and youth this fall. “We have a decent group of freshman boys this year, which means they will get to have some of the same varsity experiences that [Braxton] Nelle and Ernat had as underclassman,” Coach Nelle said. “That doesn’t mean we won’t have growing pains this year, but those experiences will definitely help mold the future of Marquette golf and the future for this freshman class. We have much work to do. Most of the kids have played before but need fine-tuning. As I said last year, inside 50 yards chipping and putting can make a huge difference in golf wins and losses.”

GIRLS

Coach: Ryan Nelle (2nd season)

Top returners: Lillian Pollnow, jr.

Key newcomers: Madison Kozlowski, sr.; Madisyn Trainor, jr., Parker Poundstone, so.; Skyleigh Speirer, fr.

Worth noting: The addition of four new players will allow the Crusaders to compete as a team this fall, led by third-year player Pollnow. “One of my goals after last season was to get enough girls for them to have their own team,” Nelle said. “Lillian has had to play with the varsity boys the last two seasons, and I’m excited for them to have their own team. Lillian, Madison and Madisyn are my on-the-field leaders. They are great kids and have been great with the younger kids so far when it comes encouraging them to keep pushing themselves to be better.”

BOYS

Coach: Bryan Erickson (15th season)

Top returners: Cooper Thorson, jr.; Raiden Terry, jr.; Cody Malak, jr.

Key newcomers: Vinny Corrado, sr.; Zander Newberry, sr.; Daniel Isham, jr.; Ethan Hasselbring, jr.; Trent Powell, so.; Hudson Hartwig, so.

Worth noting: It was a great year for Seneca last season. The Irish won the Irish Invitational championship and a 1A Regional championship for the first time in program history. All three returners have two years of varsity golf experience and are ready to lead the team this year after losing the top three players from last year to graduation. The six newcomers will compete for the final three spots. Erickson said, “Although we lost our top three players to graduation, I believe our team will not miss a beat and continue to have success this year. Cooper Thorson and Cody Malak have both had a great summer and are ready to lead this team and be very competitive against everyone on our schedule. One big goal for this year is to compete against the very solid Roanoke-Benson team for the TCC title. Competing for a regional title and sectional berth are also on our list of goals.”

GIRLS

Coach: Bryan Erickson (15th season)

Key returners: Piper Stenzel, jr.; Camryn Stecken, sr.; Vivienne Cronkrite, jr.; Brooklyn Szafranski, sr.; Haiden Lavarier, jr.

Key newcomers: Jessa Echeverria, jr.; Ella Fosen, jr.; Aubree Barr, jr.; Josie Mitchell, so.; Alivia Mann, so.; Bailey Kruger, so.; Emberlyn Paquette, fr.

Worth noting: Stenzel is a two-time state qualifier for the Fighting Irish and was an All-Tri-County Conference selection last season. Stecken was also named All-TCC. Mitchell, Mann and Paquette will battle for the Nos. 5 and 6 spots on the varsity team. Coach Erickson said, “We are coming off a 15-1 season last year and are 30-1 in the last two years. We are looking for a third straight Tri-County Conference championship, a fifth straight sectional appearance and qualifying for state as a team.”

Coach: Jennifer Bliss (3rd season)

Top returners: Nolan Price, sr.; Zane Drysdale, sr.; Kaydee Bliss, so.; Addison Drysdale, so.; Brayden Matsko, so.; Hayden Marsinko, so; Jaedon Wulzen, so.

Key newcomers: Noah Decker, sr.; Jaron Fullmer, sr.; Noah Lopez, jr.; Eli Quaintance, so.; Parker Hopkins, fr.

Worth noting: The Warriors will field a solid roster this season with a mix of experience and youth, which will allow for both a varsity and JV schedule. “Our goal has always been to grow and improve our players,” Bliss said. “Membership has doubled in recent years, and we want to give the opportunity to these young players to be exposed to the game and learn the fundamentals so that they can continue to play beyond their high school career. We want each and every one of them to go out there do their best, but enjoy what they’re doing. As a head coach, I’ve watched some of these players grow and improve throughout their time on our team. My goal for them as a team is to send at least two of our players to sectionals this year.”

Coach: Josh Myers (2nd season)

Top returners: Payton Twait, sr.; Cash Raikes, sr.

Key newcomers: Hendrix Johnson, jr.; Carter Meyer, jr.

Worth noting: The Huskers are not in a co-op with Newark this fall, which puts the leadership role on Twait and Raikes. Coach Myers says he feels his players can consistently put up good scores, and his goals would be to see his squad win the Little Ten Conference Tournament and to have multiple golfers qualify for sectionals.

Coach: Aaron Hergenhahn (1st season)

Worth noting: The Norsemen are venturing out on their own after spending the last few years in a successful co-op with Serena. They are scheduled to compete in this weekend’s Roger Keller Invitational at Edgebrook Golf Course and next Monday’s Streator Bulldog Invitational before diving into Little Ten Conference play.

BOYS

Coach: Dillon Reel (6th season)

Top returners: Aaden Browder, jr.; Hunter Schubbe, so.; Colton Fruit, jr.; Landen Tirevold, sr.

Key newcomers: Bryce Marks, fr.; Jake Ramey, fr.; Clay Zimmerman, fr.; Jonathan Anderson, sr.

Worth noting: With three of their top six players back from last season, including Browder (42.9 average in 2024) in the top spot, the Red Raiders look for a successful season in the Little Ten Conference. “The goal is to win the conference,” Reel said. “Last year we finished second by just a few strokes. We’re returning our Nos. 1, No. 3 and No. 5, so if you look at what the conference lost, hopefully our guys who come in fill those spots and give us a chance to contend for the title.” Reel expects Browder to challenge for a state berth.

GIRLS

Coach: Dillon Reel (6th season)

Top returners players: Rylee Hill, jr.; Mya Ramey, sr.

Key newcomers: Sierra Majestic, fr.

Worth noting: With only three golfers, the Red Raiders are looking for individual success. “The goal is to send a girl past regionals,” Reel said. “Mya Ramey and Rylee Hill both have a strong chance. Sierra coming in as a freshman is good. There’s room for growth, but at the same time she’s going to be a valuable member of the team and put up good scores.”

BOYS

Coach: John Korso (2nd season)

Top returners: Aiden Wold, sr.; Drew Thatcher, sr.; Landon Pennington, sr.; Kaden Geers-Clason, jr.; Lucas Herlein, jr.; Jack Short, so.

Key newcomers: Alex Barnes, jr.; Preston Campbell, jr.; Owen Hopkins, jr.; Jeremy Rominski, jr.; Preslee Brunoehler, so.; Jonah Mason, so.; Isaac Risch, so.; Emmett Hopkins, fr.; Elijah Werner, fr.; Liam Wold, fr.

Worth noting: The Bobcats will have a solid mix of experience and new players, led by Aiden Wold, a two-time sectional qualifier.

GIRLS

Coach: John Korso (2nd season)

Top returners: Laynie Wold, sr.; Aimee Kleveno, jr.; Maddie Taylor, jr.

Key newcomer: Madeline LeCuyer, sr.

Worth noting: The Bobcats have the four players necessary to compete as a full girls team, including a little experience with Taylor, Kleveno and Laynie Wold.

BOYS

Coach: Hannah Mueller (1st season)

Top returners: Eli Gerdes, sr.; Carter Senko, jr.; Cohen Reichman, jr.

Key newcomer: Matt Schumacher, fr.

Worth noting: Mueller takes over as coach for the Knights. “I’m looking forward to a successful and fun season with this great group of athletes,” she said. Gerdes, Senko and Reichman bring experience to the roster. “Eli and Carter were strong contributors last year with impressive averages and steady play throughout the season,” Mueller said. “Cohen also had a solid season and continues to improve.” Schumacher is “a talented freshman who has already shown great skill and composure on the course,” Mueller said.

GIRLS

Coach: Lisa Lindstrom (8th season)

Top returners: Olivia Bernardi, jr.; Madeline Theesfield, jr.; Abby Greenland, sr.; Alannah Halley, sr.

Key newcomers: Ivory Bryant, fr.; Clair Angelos, so.; Zoe McCall, fr.

Worth noting: The Knights lost their leader in state qualifier Jessica Schultz, but do return a handful of players with experience. “(Bernardi and Theesfield) practiced over the summer to earn spots at the top of the team,” Lindstrom said. Greenland and Halley are excellent team leaders helping the new players establish their games, Lindstrom said. Bryant, Angelos and McCall are expected to make an impact. “They are first-time golfers, but are quickly learning the game and striking the ball quite well,” Lindstrom said. The Knights hope to win the Heart of Illinois Conference and perform well in the postseason, Lindstrom said.

– Kevin Chlum, Rob Oesterle, Josh Welge and J.T. Pedelty contributed to this report.