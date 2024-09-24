Golf: Jack Studnicki, Streator boys capture Illinois Central Eight championship

The Streator boys golf team won the Illinois Central Eight Conference meet for the second straight year on Monday at Wolf Creek Golf Club in Pontiac. (Brian Hoxsey)

PONTIAC — Streator sophomore Jack Studnicki said for what seems like different reasons every time he’s played recently, he hasn’t really been happy with his golf game.

Studnicki’s play at Monday’s Illinois Central Eight Conference Boys Golf Tournament at Wolf Creek Golf Course ended that feeling.

Studnicki carded pars on the final six holes and finished with an 8-over 80 to claim the individual championship, while also helping the Bulldogs win the team title for the second straight season.

“I’m feeling pretty good,” Studnicki said. “To be honest I surprised myself a little today because I haven’t really been playing the best. Today the key for me was my short game. I was able to put most of my approach shots close enough to the hole to give myself a good shot of making the putt.

“Today was my best score on 18 holes all season, so I guess I picked a good day to do that.”

As a team, Streator ran away with the victory scoring a 332, well-ahead of runner-up Peotone (366), as well as Manteno (378), Coal City (390), Wilmington (417), Lisle (424), Reed-Custer (434).

The Bulldogs had five of their six entrees finish in the top six, with senior Nolan Ketcham and sophomore Brennen Stillwell both shooting 83s to finish tied for third behind runner-up Joe Hasse (82) of Peotone.

Ketcham said while he had his ups and downs throughout the round, he was able to overcome them with solid play with his long irons.

“I struggled with my short game today for sure, but I was happy with my iron play. I was able to hit a lot of greens in regulation,” Ketcham said. “I didn’t have any three-putts, so the struggle was just those shots where I had to use my wedges.

“Even with the struggles I had, I’m pretty happy with my score.”

For Stillwell, it was his short game he felt was the key to his solid round.

“The best part of my game, and it took a few holes, but it was my putting,” Stillwell said. “I feel like I was pretty dialed in on most of the putts I had. I guess my short game wasn’t too bad either because I was doing a pretty good of leaving myself good looks, keeping the ball close for my putts.

“I also had a chip in just off the fringe on No. 11 today which was pretty cool.”

Streator juniors Kolden Neumann and Brody Elias each shot 86s to tie for fifth, with classmate Keegan Angelico finishing 12th with a 95.

Freshman Frankie Ponio led Coal City with a 91 to place 8th, Wilmington junior Joey Lewsander paced his team with a 96 to finish 14th and Reed-Custer senior Kyle Highland topped Reed-Custer with a 101 for 21st place.

Coal City senior Kylee Kennell (Brian Hoxsey)

In the girls meet, Coal City senior Kylee Kennell scored an 88, which included a birdie on the par-5 No. 8, to earn the individual title over senior teammates Dakota Clubb (second, 97), D’arcy Ness (tied for third, 99), Madi Petersen (tied for third, 99) and Peyton Gibson (11th, 118).

“I’ve played this course three times every year now with this tournament, the Livingston County Tournament and the Pontiac Invite, so I feel I know the course pretty well and I’m comfortable playing here,” Kennell said. “I think it definitely helped me today knowing where the tough spots are here.

I was really happy with how I chipped today, and I feel like I was pretty consistent with my tee shots. Being pretty good off the tee led to me putting together a pretty good overall score. I’m also thrilled that we won as a team. That makes the day even better.”

Reed-Custer’s sophomore Kaitlyn Lantka finished seventh with 112, while Streator’s Lillianna Negray placed 12th with a 121.

Many of the teams will begin postseason play early next week.