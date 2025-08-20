Illinois Valley

2025 All-BCR Volleyball Preview: 6 players to watch

El Paso-Gridley's Addi Hale spikes the ball while Princeton's Caroline Keutzer reaches up to tip the ball as teammate Keighley Davis looks on in the Class 2A Regional Semifinals on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024 at Fieldcrest High School.

Caroline Keutzer (left) and Keighley Davis return for their senior season at Princeton. (Scott Anderson)

By Kevin Hieronymus

Kaitlyn Coutts, jr., OH, Hall

As a sophomore, Coutts led the Red Devils last year with 160 kills, ranked third in the area at 2.3 kills per set. The second-team All-BCR and honorable mention Three Rivers East selection also averaged 1.5 points and 0.4 aces.

Keighley Davis, sr., MH, Princeton

Davis is a returning first-team All-BCR and second-team Three Rivers East All-Conference selection. The Tigresses’ middle hitter knocked down 128 kills (1.7) with a team-high 33 blocks (0.45).

Libby Endress, jr., S, Bureau Valley

Endress had a breakout sophomore season for the Storm, dishing out 434 assists (6.1) with a team-high 46 aces (0.6) and was second on the team with 275 digs (3.9). She made the All-BCR first team for the first time and was named second-team Lincoln Trail All-Conference.

Makayla Hecht, sr., S, Princeton

In her first year as the Tigresses’ setter, Hecht had an area-best 539 assists (7.3). The second-team All-BCR pick also contributed 2.6 points a game from the service line.

Caroline Keutzer, sr., OH/OPP, Princeton

Keutzer also earned her first selection to the All-BCR first team last year, named second-team Three Rivers East All-Conference. She was ranked first in the area with 49 aces (0.66) and second in 146 kills (2.0) and 203 points (3.1).

Kathy Maciczak, sr., MH, Princeton

Maciczak was a force at the net for the Tigresses, averaging 2.0 kills and 0.42 blocks a set. She was named second-team All-BCR, earning Three Rivers East honorable mention honors.

Keep an eye on: Lily Bosnich, sr., L, St. Bede; Camryn Driscoll, sr., DS, Princeton; Kate Duncan, jr., RS/OPP, St. Bede; Caroline Morris, so., MH, Hall; Keely Lawson, sr., OH/OPP, Princeton; Lili McClain, sr., RS/OH, St. Bede; Charlie Pellegrini, sr., OH, Hall; Maddie Wetzell, sr., OH, Bureau Valley; Emily Wright, sr., DS, Bureau Valley

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986 and is Sports Editor of Putnam County Record. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals magazine. He is a 2021 inductee into the IBCA Hall of Fame (Media) and a 2023 inductee into the Illinois Valley Hall of Fame as "Distinguished Media"