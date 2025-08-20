2025 All-BCR Volleyball Preview: 6 players to watch

Caroline Keutzer (left) and Keighley Davis return for their senior season at Princeton. (Scott Anderson)

Kaitlyn Coutts, jr., OH, Hall

As a sophomore, Coutts led the Red Devils last year with 160 kills, ranked third in the area at 2.3 kills per set. The second-team All-BCR and honorable mention Three Rivers East selection also averaged 1.5 points and 0.4 aces.

Keighley Davis, sr., MH, Princeton

Davis is a returning first-team All-BCR and second-team Three Rivers East All-Conference selection. The Tigresses’ middle hitter knocked down 128 kills (1.7) with a team-high 33 blocks (0.45).

Libby Endress, jr., S, Bureau Valley

Endress had a breakout sophomore season for the Storm, dishing out 434 assists (6.1) with a team-high 46 aces (0.6) and was second on the team with 275 digs (3.9). She made the All-BCR first team for the first time and was named second-team Lincoln Trail All-Conference.

Makayla Hecht, sr., S, Princeton

In her first year as the Tigresses’ setter, Hecht had an area-best 539 assists (7.3). The second-team All-BCR pick also contributed 2.6 points a game from the service line.

Caroline Keutzer, sr., OH/OPP, Princeton

Keutzer also earned her first selection to the All-BCR first team last year, named second-team Three Rivers East All-Conference. She was ranked first in the area with 49 aces (0.66) and second in 146 kills (2.0) and 203 points (3.1).

Kathy Maciczak, sr., MH, Princeton

Maciczak was a force at the net for the Tigresses, averaging 2.0 kills and 0.42 blocks a set. She was named second-team All-BCR, earning Three Rivers East honorable mention honors.

Keep an eye on: Lily Bosnich, sr., L, St. Bede; Camryn Driscoll, sr., DS, Princeton; Kate Duncan, jr., RS/OPP, St. Bede; Caroline Morris, so., MH, Hall; Keely Lawson, sr., OH/OPP, Princeton; Lili McClain, sr., RS/OH, St. Bede; Charlie Pellegrini, sr., OH, Hall; Maddie Wetzell, sr., OH, Bureau Valley; Emily Wright, sr., DS, Bureau Valley