Gateway Services in Princeton to celebrate 55 years with community open house

Gateway Services in Princeton will celebrate 55 years of service with a community open house on Wednesday, Aug. 27, from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at its main office, 406 S. Gosse Blvd.

The event is open to the public, with additional parking available in the gravel lot at Beck’s.

Guests are invited to tour the facility, explore the newly remodeled Ollila Learning Center, meet members of the Gateway team, and enjoy light refreshments.

The celebration will begin at 3 p.m. with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce, honoring the Ollila Learning Center. The space is named in memory of Bill and Barb Ollila, longtime Gateway supporters. Bill served as a vocational coordinator, while Barb was involved with the Faith-in-Action grant and later served on the Gateway to the Future Foundation board.

“The Ollilas were dedicated to a lifetime of learning and overcoming obstacles,” CEO Tracy Wright said in a news release. “It seems fitting that we remember them and their final gift with our newly remodeled classroom area. They were truly a remarkable couple and will never be forgotten.”

The event also serves as an opportunity to thank the community for more than five decades of support.

RSVPs are appreciated by Aug. 25 by contacting Cari at 815-875-4548 ext. 221 or emailing twright@gateway-services.org. Walk-ins are welcome.