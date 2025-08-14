Streator pushes back $15K Ace Hardware facade grant

Ace Hardware on East Main Street in Streator is seeking a $15,000 city façade grant for new signage and awning upgrades, but the decision has been pushed back until September. (Bill Freskos)

The Streator Plan Commission tabled a decision Tuesday night on whether to recommend a $15,000 facade grant for the Ace Hardware downtown, with concerns the owners proposal did not align with the facade grant program’s historic restoration goals.

The owners, Chris and Maria Amir, recently purchased the store at 404-408 E. Main St. and applied for funds to replace deteriorating wood shingles on the awning with raised red metal and to install new signage.

Commissioners questioned whether facade grant dollars should go toward signage rather than restoration work. And while the application technically met most program requirements, commission members said they wanted more time to review certain aspects of the proposal before making a decision on it.

The Amirs weren’t present Tuesday night, but City Engineer Jeremy Palm said the couple have longer-term plans to renovate the building’s upper windows, but that work was not part of the current request.

The commission asked the owners to attend its Sept. 18 meeting to discuss their broader vision and possibly revise the application before a recommendation is sent to the City Council.

If recommended next month, the final decision would rest with Streator City Council at a later meeting.