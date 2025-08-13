Republic Services strike in Ottawa ends after weeks of negotiations

Tom Mitchell of Republic Services and Teamsters Local 179, pickets in front of the south entrance to Republic Services on Wednesday, July 2, 2025 in Ottawa. The strike involves 25 employees at Republic Services at the Otawa facility. The action will disrupt waste collections for tens of thousands of residents throughout LaSalle County. Republic Teamsters are demanding a contract with improved wages, better benefits, and stronger labor protections. The Illinois strike comes after 450 Republic Teamsters in Boston went on strike on Tuesday. Hundreds of additional Teamsters across the country are having similar contract disputes with Republic. (Scott Anderson)

The Republic Services Teamsters strike in Ottawa has officially ended, Teamsters Local 179 Union President Chris Richter confirmed Wednesday.

The labor dispute, which began in early July, had disrupted trash collection for thousands of La Salle County residents.

Negotiations first began in June, with the union pushing for wages, benefits, and protections in line with contracts at Republic’s Joliet and Pontiac facilities.

Richter said some progress was made during the most recent bargaining sessions, but pickets remained in place until an agreement was finalized. Healthcare benefits were a major sticking point during the talks.

The strike was part of a larger national movement, with Teamsters walking off the job in other cities, all starting in Boston.

Republic Services, one of the largest waste management companies in the country, had continued operating about 75% of its local collection routes using staff from outside the area.

Republic Services provided the following statement to Shaw Local News Network on Wednesday:

“We reached an agreement with Teamsters Local 179, and our employees voted to ratify it on Tuesday. The picket line has come down and all employees have returned to work.”

“Our goal was to reach a competitive agreement that benefits our employees, the company and the community, and we accomplished that.”

Specific details on the agreement have not yet been released, but the end of the strike is expected to restore normal trash and recycling service for Ottawa-area residents going forward.