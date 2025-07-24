Some progress made in Republic Strike negotiations, no deal yet

Workers with Republic Services and Teamsters Local 179 picket in front of the south entrance to Republic Services on Wednesday, July 2, 2025 in Ottawa. The strike involves 25 employees at Republic Services at the Otawa facility. The action will disrupt waste collections for tens of thousands of residents throughout LaSalle County. Republic Teamsters are demanding a contract with improved wages, better benefits, and stronger labor protections. The Illinois strike comes after 450 Republic Teamsters in Boston went on strike on Tuesday. Hundreds of additional Teamsters across the country are having similar contract disputes with Republic. (Scott Anderson)

Republic Services teamsters in Ottawa remain on strike three weeks after walking off the job, with no deal in place after a bargaining session on Wednesday.

The dispute, part of a larger national movement against Republic, continues to disrupt trash collection for thousands of La Salle County residents. After the initial walkout, Republic Services confirmed it’s operating about 75% of its collection routes using staff from outside the area.

Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski confirmed residents can expect recycling service to resume Monday, July 28, after speaking with Republic on Wednesday morning.

“All I know is that I was informed by Republic recycling will start next week, and I’ll be told if the strike is over,” Kolowski said.

The union, which began negotiations in June, is pushing for wages, benefits and protections in line with contracts at Republic’s Joliet and Pontiac locations.

Teamsters Local 179 of Joliet President Chris Richter reported some ground was gained during negotiations Wednesday.

“We did make some progress today, and I was happy with that, but pickets will remain where they’re at,” Richter said.

Richter said some major sticking points remain, especially with health care benefits.

“We thought we were making significant progress,” Richter said. “But healthcare is still a major component we haven’t been able to work through.”

Negotiations on Wednesday started at 9 a.m. and ended around 5 p.m., despite the union’s willingness to continue.

“I told them I’d stay there till midnight,” Richter said. “We were ready to go all night if that’s what it took. But they said that was as far as they were willing to go today.”

According to Richter, Republic Services told the union it would reach out with future bargaining dates.

Republic has not responded to several requests for comment.