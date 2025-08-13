La Salle County treasurer announces reelection campaign

Jim Spelich announced his reelection campaign for La Salle County treasurer.

“It has been an honor and a privilege serving the residents of La Salle County over the last 11 years,” Spelich said in a Wednesday news release. “Since being elected, I have continued to improve office efficiencies and services provided to taxpayers.”

Spelich cited several accomplishments over the past 11 years that have enhanced the taxpaying process, including instituting a cybersecurity platform for the electronic payment of real estate taxes, reducing the operating expenses in the treasurer’s office, managing the county certificates with local banks for the best available rates, and implementing the penalty-free interest for first installment payments at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have worked hard the last several years to get our office to full staff,” Spelich said. ”I am grateful to be able to work with them, and I know what a valuable asset they are to the citizens of our county."

He said the experience he has gained over the past several years and his financial services background over the past 30 years have allowed him to have a positive influence on the office.

“As a lifelong resident of Peru, I am very grateful to be able to serve the people of La Salle County and ensure all tax dollars are allocated timely and properly to all of the entities of the county,” Spelich said.