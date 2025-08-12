Princeton Junior Woman’s Club Baby Contest receives new entries for 2025

Princeton Junior Woman’s Club Baby Contest has received its next four entries for 2025. (Photo provided by Princeton Junior Woman’s Club)

Princeton Junior Woman’s Club Baby Contest has received its next four entries for 2025.

Voting is open through noon Friday, Sept. 5.

Voting canisters will be displayed at Midland States Bank through Aug. 15, First State Bank from Aug. 15 to 22, Central Bank from Aug. 22 to 29 and Heartland Bank – South Branch from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5. The canisters will be moved at noon on Fridays. Each child will have a canister with their corresponding photograph in which votes can be placed.

Online voting is available through Venmo to @P-Juniors-71. Voters must include the baby’s name in the “What’s it for?” line. Venmo votes will be accepted until noon on Thursday, Sept. 4.

One dollar equals 100 votes. All votes will be tallied and winners will be notified on Sept. 5 and introduced during that evening’s Homestead Festival announcements.

Here are the current contenders for the 2025 cutest baby:

Quinn Philhower is the one-month-old daughter of Abigail Philhower, of Tiskilwa, and Derek Glenn, of McNabb. (Photo provided by Princeton Junior Woman's Club)

Marlee Warren is the eight-month-old daughter of Abby Nord and Alec Warren of Princeton. (Photo provided by Princeton Junior Woman's Club)

Colin Elliott is the 11-month-old son of Dusty Kolb and Jarek Elliott of Princeton. (Photo provided by Princeton Junior Woman's Club)

Lane Roberson is the nine-month-old son of Derec and Brittney Roberson of Princeton. (Photo provided by Princeton Junior Woman's Club)

Entrants must be Bureau County residents younger than 24 months by Sept. 5. To enter, complete the Google Form by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 13.

A high-resolution, color photograph of the child should also be included. Photos should not be cropped or altered. No professional photographs will be accepted. The email must also include the child’s name, sex, birthdate, age, parents’ names, parents’ addresses, two phone numbers and a permission statement to run the picture in the Bureau County Republican.

For information, email princetonjuniors@gmail.com.

The Princeton Junior Woman’s Club donates all the proceeds from this contest back to communities and organizations within Bureau County through various projects carried out by their club.