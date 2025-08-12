Donnie Appleseed Orchard closes early after tough season

After a rough season, Donnie Appleseed Orchard in La Salle has closed up shop early.

“From a late start due to an overheating issue (heat exhaustion) to way too much rain, which has caused its own set of problems as well. The worst of which is fungus problems because of high moisture. We hate to spray so a lot of our produce was not saleable,” owner Don Wenzel posted Aug. 8 to the business’s Facebook page. “With all that said, Wendy and I, after lengthy discussion, have decided to close up shop for the season, effective immediately. We both want to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you for supporting our small farm operation!”

The farm stand, 378 N. 33rd Road, La Salle, is typically open until Halloween.

