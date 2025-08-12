Arts of Starved Rock Country grant applications open through Sept. 15

The Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund (ASRC) grant period is underway for art projects happening in the first six months of 2026, according to a Starved Rock Country Community Foundation news release. (Jayce Eustice)

The Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund (ASRC) grant period is underway for art projects happening in the first six months of 2026, according to a Starved Rock Country Community Foundation news release.

Any nonprofit, school, library or community group supporting the arts or arts programs is eligible to apply.

The application period for programs happening between Jan. 1 and June 30, 2026, ends Sept. 15. Grant announcements will be made in early October.

In spring 2025, grants were awarded to Community Players of Streator, NCI Artworks of Peru, Somonauk Public Library, Stage 212 of La Salle, Ottawa Concert Association, Princeton Theater Group, Mendota Museum and Historical Society, and Ladd Public Library.

“In addition to grants, we provide education, networking, and online support to artists and arts organizations across Starved Rock Country,” ASRC Administrator René Parks Wendinger said in a news release. “We work closely with artists and arts organizations to make their projects happen.”

The program is supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council. ASRC is a component fund of the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation (SRCCF).

For information, contact Parks Wendinger at rene@srccf.org. For an application, visit the SRCCF website at https://srccf.org/artgrant/#grant-information.