Kirsten McLendon wins third IVWGI title in four years

Kristen McClendon of Deer Park watches her putt roll on green on Saturday, August 10, 2025 at the annual Illinois Valley Women's Golf Invitational at Edgewood Golf Club in McNabb. She shot an 86 to defend her IVWGI championship. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Media)

Kirsten McLendon was ready to tee off for the 66th annual Illinois Valley Women’s Golf Invitational on Sunday at Edgewood Park Golf Club in McNabb.

Then Mother Nature had other ideas, halting play for a two-hour delay with a thunderstorm.

McLendon put her game face back on and went out to shoot an 86, a 42 on the front nine and 44 on the back nine, to defend her IVWGI championship.

It was just enough to edge teammate Julie Schmitt and Allie Thome, the 2023 and 2024 NewsTribune Girls Golfer of the Year from La Salle-Peru, by one stroke. Cheri Russell, a four-time champion from Morris, came in two strokes back at 88.

“It was something I definitely have not experienced before,” McLendon said of the delay. “The longer it went on, the harder it was to go back out and play to kind of keep the focus because I was pretty focused before I went out. It was the same for everyone. It was a situation we all handled.”

McLendon, who edged Schmitt by a playoff last year at their home course, didn’t realize her teammate was so close.

“Again, I didn’t even know it. I thought it was going to be me and Cheri,” McLendon said. “Julie ran into some trouble. I told her, ‘Sorry. I didn’t know you were one stroke behind me.’

“My group was so much fun. It’s nice we have this tournament for women. It would be nice if we had more in the area.”

With her third title in four years, McLendon was pleased to etch her name among the event’s all-time multiple winners.

“It’s kind of nice I got my third one like Penny Derick and Carol Balconi and of course, Cheri Russell. She’s won it four years. I really admire those ladies,” she said.

Cheri Russell of Morris CC hits on fairway on Saturday, August 10, 2025 at the annual Illinois Valley Women's Golf Tournament at Edgewood Golf Club in McNabb. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Media)

Deer Park also repeated as the low gross team champion for the fourth year in a row behind McLendon, Schmitt (87), Dee Piercy (98) and Barb Houston (98).

Spring Creek used 73s by Mary Scheri, Crissy Allison and Bonnie Marusich and a 75 by Alicia Yuvan to claim the low net championship.

Spring Creek’s Bonnie Marusich (93) won the A Flight, followed by teammate Alicia Yuvan (97) in second and Deer Park’s Dee Piercy (98) third.

Deer Park’s Pamela Rogers (102) took the B Flight title, followed by Edgewood’s Jane Noard (103) and Deer Park’s Susie Walsh (106).

Edgewood’s Linda Wargo (103) was the C Flight champion with Deer Park’s Karen Habben (112) second and Wyaton Hill’s Sue Garvin (113) third.

Schmitt claimed the Senior championship with Stephanie Arduni (96) of Oaks and Houston third.

Edgewood Park’s own Julie Ramza was crowned as the Super Senior champion with a round of 96 with Wyaton Hills Deb Maritz (114) second and Anna Flaig (118) third.

There were 40 golfers in this year’s field. McLendon would like to see it grow.

“We had two newbies this year. At the break, I asked them, ‘Would you do it again? They said, ‘Yeah, it’s only kind of like a glorified play day,’” she said. “Unfortunately, they don’t hear that enough. They’ll get overly nervous. Rightfully so.

“We just need more people to experience it and give it a shot and we could eventually grow it more.”