California drug hauler picked up in La Salle County gets 6 years for ketamine

A California drug hauler who cut off his ankle bracelet and absconded pleaded guilty Friday and was sentenced to 6 years in prison.

Teren Overbeck, 36, pleaded guilty in La Salle County Circuit Court to unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years in prison with no possibility of probation.

Due to the weight of the contraband, however, Overbeck’s prison time is subject to the state Truth in Sentencing Act, which requires him to serve at least 75% of his term. With 102 days’ credit for time served, he has a shot at release in late 2029.

Overbeck declined an opportunity to address La Salle County Circuit Judge Michelle A. Vescogni before sentencing.

Overbeck was arrested on April 4, 2024, after La Salle County deputies conducted a traffic stop and seized contraband that tested positive for ketamine and was weighed at half a kilogram.

Actually, police at the time said they seized 5 kilograms of ketamine, 14.1 ounces of cannabis oil and $5,363 in cash during a traffic stop. It is not uncommon for attorneys, during plea negotiations, to stipulate to smaller quantities and dismiss companion charges.

The arresting officers did not find Overbeck contrite.

“This is how I pay my bills,” he told police. “Everyone has to eat.”

Despite that statement and volume of contraband, Overbeck was deemed eligible for pre-trial release under the SAFE-T Act, which eliminated cash bonds and limited the courts’ ability to hold drug suspects.

The day after his release, however, police found the ankle bracelet but no sign of Overbeck. Court records indicated the device had been cut. Overbeck was recaptured and held after prosecutors then filed a second count of felony escape. That charge was dismissed as part of Friday’s plea.