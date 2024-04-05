‘This is how I pay my bills,’ man charged with hauling tranquilizer in La Salle County says to police

A California man was released Friday from La Salle County Jail after he was alleged to have hauled 11 pounds of horse tranquilizer – and after he’s alleged to have said so to police.

Teren A. Overbeck, 34, of Los Angeles, appeared Friday in La Salle County Circuit Court after being charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years in prison with no possibility of probation.

Overbeck was charged after La Salle County sheriff’s deputies said they seized 5 kilograms of ketamine, 14.1 ounces of cannabis oil and $5,363 in cash. The seizure took place at 12:40 a.m. Thursday at the Speedway Gas Station, 1351 May Road, Peru, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. According to open court statements, Overbeck sat for a police interview and admitted transporting the contraband.

“This is how I pay my bills,” Overbeck told police, according to a recap by prosecutor Ryan Cantlin. “Everyone has to eat.”

Since the SAFE-T Act eliminated cash bonds, individuals charged with drug offenses are granted pre-trial release typically even when facing mandatory prison time.

Overbeck will appear next May 3 for arraignment.