Ottawa takes next step on $2M grant for new homeless shelter

Construction progresses at the future site of the Illinois Valley PADS homeless shelter on Ottawa’s south side. The $2 million project is being supported through a state grant administered by the city. (Bill Freskos)

The Ottawa City Council took one of the final steps in allowing a $2 million state grant to move forward for Illinois Valley PADS’ new homeless shelter project in Ottawa during their regular meeting on Tuesday night.

The grant funding, which comes from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, will go toward construction of the new facility. The city’s approval allows the North Central Illinois Council of Governments to help oversee the grant on behalf of IV PADS.

While the project has been ongoing for a while, Tuesday’s action was more of an administrative step in the final stages of its development.

IV PADS Executive Director Carol Alcorn said the city’s support has been key throughout the grant process, which has included multiple levels of approval.

“It’s a lot of approvals, a lot of hoops they have to go through, and there was a lot of things the city had to do to make this happen,” Alcorn said. “I’m glad it’s all going to plan.”

The new shelter, once completed, will replace the former Ottawa facility on Canal Street and expand its ability to serve residents experiencing homelessness.

Alcorn said a formal announcement about the shelter’s opening will be coming soon as construction progresses.