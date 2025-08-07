Bureau County Marriage Licenses: Through Aug. 2, 2025

The following marriage licenses were recently recorded at the Bureau County Courthouse:
Joseph William Lannen of Ladd and Taisa Medianeira Del Lima Millani of Ladd
Javan T’shalla Richards of Middle Village and Enna Linnette Sandoval of Middle Village
Shaunee Marie Kirkpatrick of LaMoille and Preston Kain Powers of LaMoille
Grace Cathryn Waller of Princeton and Jacob Evans Bullard of Naperville
Tanner Colson Graham of Peoria and Kristian Anne Hoerr of Edwards
Crystal Renae Ballard of Tiskilwa and Lonnie Leon Wooden of Tiskilwa
AllissaJo Russelburg of Princeton and Maxwell William Taylor of Princeton
Payton Elise Nowlan of La Fayette and Colton Thomas Senders of La Fayette
Mackenzie Hope Faith of Tiskilwa and Jordan Dale Sissel of Tiskilwa
Craig James Sissel of Spring Valley and Felicia Anne Lorden of Spring Valley
Rebecca Ann Lamie of Princeton and Daniel Robert Turpen of Princeton
Nadia Nichole Pardon of Sublette and Alan James Stamberger of La Moille