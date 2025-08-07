Bureau County Marriage Licenses: Through Aug. 2, 2025

The following marriage licenses were recently recorded at the Bureau County Courthouse:

Joseph William Lannen of Ladd and Taisa Medianeira Del Lima Millani of Ladd

Javan T’shalla Richards of Middle Village and Enna Linnette Sandoval of Middle Village

Shaunee Marie Kirkpatrick of LaMoille and Preston Kain Powers of LaMoille

Grace Cathryn Waller of Princeton and Jacob Evans Bullard of Naperville

Tanner Colson Graham of Peoria and Kristian Anne Hoerr of Edwards

Crystal Renae Ballard of Tiskilwa and Lonnie Leon Wooden of Tiskilwa

AllissaJo Russelburg of Princeton and Maxwell William Taylor of Princeton

Payton Elise Nowlan of La Fayette and Colton Thomas Senders of La Fayette

Mackenzie Hope Faith of Tiskilwa and Jordan Dale Sissel of Tiskilwa

Craig James Sissel of Spring Valley and Felicia Anne Lorden of Spring Valley

Rebecca Ann Lamie of Princeton and Daniel Robert Turpen of Princeton

Nadia Nichole Pardon of Sublette and Alan James Stamberger of La Moille