State park boom: Visits surging in summer ‘25

A couple walks on the pathway on top of Starved Rock on Thursday, July 24, 2025 at Starved Rock State Park. Starved Rock State Park is on pace for 2 million visitors. Matthiessen State Park is also poised for a record. (Scott Anderson)

David Fernandez took a chance this spring by opening Sacred Rites, a holistic retail stall in Utica. So far, the gamble is paying off — thanks to a surge of road-tripping northern Illinoisans flocking to nearby Starved Rock State Park and other outdoor destinations.

So far, he’s timed it well. Retail data is pending, but Fernandez is pleased with the foot traffic at the Market on Mill, the new outdoor retail plaza in Utica.

“The proximity to Starved Rock and the local bars and restaurants have truly favored us, Fernandez said, “as we have many visitors walk over after stopping for lunch or dinner or on their way out of Starved Rock.

“Since the start of summer, we have definitely seen an increase in traffic, so we are excited to see how the rest of the season plays out.”

One of the reasons foot traffic is strong? More Americans are driving this summer.

By several measures, residents of northern Illinois are sticking closer to home – shying away from international travel amid global turmoil – and instead hitting the road to explore nearby destinations such as Starved Rock, Matthiessen and other state parks.

AAA – The Auto Club Group saw it coming. The association predicted a surge in motor travel in summer 2025, and tourist data for northern Illinois is, by several measures, backing up that forecast.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources singled out several units in northern Illinois in a recent listing of the state’s most-visited parks. The list includes Illinois Beach State Park in Lake County (2 million visitors); the Hennepin Canal State Trail (1.75 million); Kankakee River State Park (1.35 million); Rock Cut State Park near Rockford (1 million); and Moraine Hills in McHenry County (774,000).

The largest concentration of visitors, regionally, is in La Salle County, however. Starved Rock State Park is on pace for 2 million visitors. Nearby Matthiessen State Park is poised for a record. Illini State Park drew more than 940,000 last year.

Grand Bear Resort at Starved Rock also noticed an uptick in business that underscores a growing volume of travel by automobile.

Utica Fire and IDNR were dispatched to French Canyon to rescue a deer on Thursday, June 26, 2025 at Starved Rock in Utica. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Media)

Mark Johnson is vice president of The Sonnenschein Groupe, which owns Grand Bear. He reported “a steady increase in guests and occupancy nearly every month this year.”

“We are also noticing an increase in three- to four-night stays this summer, likely due to many families vacationing closer to home and an increase in on-site/village activities available to our guests,” Johnson said. “This is beyond the typical two-night stay we see at Grand Bear and neighboring Illinois Valley hotels.”

Are Americans suddenly afraid to leave U.S. borders amid trade wars and global conflict? No. AAA reported that Americans are traveling to many destinations and by many modes of transport. Cruise ships, for example, have been packed this year.

Nevertheless, political upheaval and relatively stable fuel costs have spurred many Americans to stick closer to home this year.

Ahead of Independence Day, AAA estimated 61.6 million Americans drove – a 2.2% increase from last year and the most on record – with 1.3 million more road travelers than last year.

Similarly, Memorial Day saw a record 45.1 million Americans hit the road, toppling a mark that had stood for two decades.

Robert Navarro, president and CEO of Heritage Corridor Destinations, said his data show road trips increasing into the Illinois Valley. The top two destinations, “by far,” he said, are Starved Rock and Matthiessen.

“Nearly 60% of the visitors are coming from the Chicagoland area,” Navarro said. “Just under 6% are coming from Peoria/Bloomington followed by approximately 4% from Champaign/Springfield/Decatur and Davenport-Rock Island-Moline.”

Though 2025 data are still emerging, Navarro reported a 5.2% increase in visitor spending through February (the most recent data available), which Navarro said was “significantly higher than the national average.”

Spending totals and lodging averages were trending a bit lower, he acknowledged, which suggested a “significant number” of day trippers rather than overnight guests.

“Probably because the state parks are admission-free/no charge,” Navarro speculated.

Indeed, the popularity of state parks has surged in recent years, thanks in part to the 2016 centennial of the U.S. National Park Service, which had a trickle-down effect on state parks. Starved Rock attendance blasted past 2.5 million visitors in 2016 and 2017.

State parks remain popular. In May, Gov. JB Pritzker announced more than 41 million visitors at state parks and historic sites last year. That was the most in 15 years.

Pritzker credited statewide efforts to attract local, national, and international travelers, including Canadians. Pritzker announced in May a video aimed at attracting Canadian travelers to Illinois’ natural resources.

International visitors are always welcome, but tourist officials have realized there is money to be made by offering regional draws.

Princeton, in Bureau County, marketed itself as a day-trip destination from the Quad Cities by promoting its access to the Hennepin Trail as well as its downtown shopping and dining district. It had paid off in spades: the city last year raked in a record $3.7 million share of retail sales.

“It’s exciting to see Princeton resonate with this tourism trend,” said Victoria Yepsen, Princeton’s director of tourism, “where more people are choosing to escape the city and discover places close to home that offer real authenticity.

Nine Illinois state parks attracted more than 1 million visitors in 2024:

• Starved Rock State Park, La Salle County: 2.4 million

• Illinois Beach State Park, Lake County: 2 million

• Hennepin Canal State Trail, Rock Island, Bureau, Henry, Lee and Whiteside counties: 1.75 million

• Sangchris Lake State Park, Sangamon and Christian counties: 1.5 million

• Kankakee River State Park, Kankakee County: 1.35 million

• Wayne Fitzgerrell State Recreation Area, Franklin County: 1.3 million

• Kickapoo State Recreation Area, Vermilion County: 1.3 million

• Rock Cut State Park, Winnebago County: 1 million

• Frank Holten State Park, St. Clair County: 1 million

Other parks welcoming large numbers of visitors in 2024 included:

• Illini State Park, LaSalle County: more than 940,000

• Fort Massac State Park, Massac County: nearly 940,000

• Giant City State Park, Jackson County: more than 907,000

• Moraine Hills State Park, McHenry County: more than 774,000

• Clinton Lake State Recreation Area, DeWitt County: nearly 739,000

Know before you go

• Bring a first-aid kit, drinking water and, for overnight stays, non-perishable food

• Check the forecast. If severe weather is in the outlook, bring a weather radio

• Visit https://dnr.illinois.gov/ for specific information on the park you plan to visit. Reservations may be needed for overnight stays

-Watch for road closures before departing. Check with the Illinois Department of Transportation at https://idot.illinois.gov/

-Dining out? Do an internet search and find out which nearby restaurants require reservations

-Think about visiting on weekdays, when crowds are smaller and parking is more plentiful