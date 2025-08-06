Kathy Ballard is the 2025 recipient of the Betty Pretzsch Memorial Volunteer Award given to a 5-year member of the Friends of Princeton Public Library. She has been a member of the Friends of Princeton Public Library since 2016. (Photo provided)

Kathy Ballard is the 2025 recipient of the Betty Pretzsch Memorial Volunteer Award given to a 5-year member of the Friends of Princeton Public Library.

Ballard has been a member of the Friends of Princeton Public Library since 2016. She has been a very reliable volunteer, according to a news release, assisting in the library every week, shelving books and DVDs as the patrons return their borrowed items.

She has also volunteered at the Friends of Princeton Public Library Book Sales and delivering discarded books to other community organizations.

The Betty Pretzsch Memorial Volunteer Award is given to a 5-year member of the Friends of Princeton Public Library organization who has demonstrated interest in the goals of the group by volunteering at the Library and supporting the work of the Friends.

Betty Pretzsch was a past member and served as Secretary on the Friends of the Library Board. She also volunteered countless hours in support of Friends’ activities.