Ottawa man charged after knife fight Saturday night

A knife fight Saturday in Ottawa turned into felony charges for an Ottawa man.

In a Monday news release, Ottawa police said officers were dispatched at 11:27 p.m. Saturday to the 400 block of West McKinley Road for an altercation involving a knife.

Ottawa police found three individuals with non-life-threatening injuries. All three were taken to OSF St Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa.

Ottawa Police conducted a preliminary investigation and spoke with several witnesses. As a result, Ottawa Police charged Ottawa resident Thomas J. Rensch, 33, with two counts of criminal trespass to a residence, a Class 4 felony carrying one to three years, and misdemeanor battery.

He was released with conditions and ordered to return to La Salle County Circuit Court on Aug. 28.