Streator woman gets probation for May arson

A Streator woman accused of setting fire to a house while she wore an ankle monitor pleaded guilty Thursday to two felonies and was placed on four years’ probation.

Amanda R. Wood, 54, appeared in La Salle County Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to arson, a Class 2 felony carrying three to seven years and one count of criminal trespass to a residence, a Class 4 felony carrying one to three years, for setting fire to a residence in the 1000 block of East LaRue Street.

Damage to the residence was not significant and Wood had a limited criminal history. Prosecutors thus agreed to 48 months’ felony probation plus time served.

Public Defender Ryan Hamer said in open court Thursday that he had asked to have Wood subjected to a mental health evaluation. Hamer noted, however, that there was no bona fide doubt about Wood’s fitness and Wood was able to discuss clearly the terms and conditions of her plea.

Wood declined an opportunity to address La Salle County Circuit Judge Michelle A. Vescogni before sentencing.

Wood was charged May 19 after Streator police found a portion of the home’s siding and a basement door on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished.

Minutes earlier, Wood had allegedly entered the residence and confronted the homeowner, growing loud and throwing objects about, according to open-court statements. That was in defiance of court orders, as she’d been barred from entering the residence and placed on GPS monitoring.