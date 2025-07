The Putnam County Methodist Churches will host a Community Blood Drive from 1 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 11. at Goldasich Hall in the McNabb Fire Department, 391 N. Route 89. (Rob Winner)

Donors will receive a $15 gift card to their choice of merchants. Register and take advantage of Rapid Pass on line at redcross.org.