Ottawa joins state program to recover unpaid city debts

Ottawa announced they will begin using a debt recovery program to collect unpaid fines and fees starting in September. (Derek Barichello)

The city of Ottawa announced it will begin using the Illinois State Comptroller’s Local Debt Recovery Program to collect unpaid fines and fees starting in September.

Employed by more than 475 local governments across Illinois, the program allows municipalities to recover certain types of debt, including unpaid water bills and municipal code violations, such as parking tickets.

According to a news release, all unpaid municipal code violations that have gone through an administrative hearing with the city, under Section 102-193 of the city code, will be eligible for submission to the debt recovery program.

More information about the state’s Local Debt Recovery Program is available at the comptroller’s website.

Questions regarding unpaid violations can be directed to the Ottawa Police Department’s Records Department or the City Clerk’s Office during regular business hours.

Residents can still pay violations in person at Ottawa City Hall or on their website.