Jacob Szafranski sworn in as firefighter-paramedic for La Salle Fire Department

Jacob Szafranski was sworn in Wednesday morning as a full-time firefighter and paramedic for the La Salle Fire Department.

Szafranski, who began his career in nursing, said he worked closely with the firefighters in the emergency room and immediately began paramedic school after graduating from the University of Chicago, as every firefighter at the time needed to be a paramedic.

“I wanted to be both,” he said. “A nurse, a paramedic and a fireman, and I’ve done the two ever since.”

Szafranski has been a firefighter and paramedic for the past 18 years in the Chicago suburbs. He moved with his family to La Salle about six years ago to work at St. Margaret’s Hospital.

“My wife and I are both nurses who do anesthesia as an advanced practice,” he said. “And our anesthesia practice needed a position to be filled at St. Margaret’s in the pain clinic, and I had done additional training in pain management.”

He worked in the pain clinic from 2018 to 2023, before the hospital closed.

La Salle City Clerk Liz Bishop swears in firefighter-paramedic Jacob Szafranski on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at City Hall. (Maribeth Wilson)

Fire Chief Jerry Janick said Szafranski was the top candidate and was offered the position as a firefighter-paramedic. Szafranski started July 14.

“He’s no stranger to the fire service,” Janick said. “He’s very capable of doing the job. He’s very level-headed; has a good demeanor; and is a very experienced, seasoned veteran.”

Szafranski said he’s excited to be a firefighter in the community in which he lives. When he began his career, the firehouse was down the road from him, and now he has the experience again.

“I’m able to drop my children off at the sitters in La Salle, and right down the street from our house is the firehouse,” he said.