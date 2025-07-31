IVCC to welcome new students with revamped orientation event

IVCC mascot Spirit and Student Ambassador Allyson Bohms play a round of lawn chess ahead of Eagles Launch, the college’s new student welcome event set for Aug. 15. (Photo Provided By Illinois Valley Community College)

Illinois Valley Community College will welcome incoming students to campus Friday, Aug. 15, with Eagles Launch, a revamped orientation featuring breakout sessions, games and refreshments.

It begins in the Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre at 1 p.m. and continues with optional breakout sessions on topics including financial aid, textbooks, support resources, study-abroad opportunities, online security, college culture and communication with instructors.

The agenda was developed with input from students and staff and modeled after events at other community colleges, IVCC’s Dean of Student Success Crystal Credi wrote in a news release.

“We were looking for options to be sure students have the tools to be successful in their first semester at IVCC,” Credi wrote. “We developed some interesting ways for students to engage and get information in a fun manner.”

Sessions are loosely structured, allowing students to attend what fits their interests, Associate Director of Retention Ashlee Fitzpatrick said.

Throughout the afternoon, students can participate in lawn games such as chess and bags, enjoy snacks, and take part in a campuswide scavenger hunt.

Each scavenger hunt participant will receive a coupon for a free pretzel, and food vendors, including Didoughs and Sno Cones, will be on-site.

Student government representatives will distribute student planners and promote activities such as Spirit Day.

“Eagles Launch is all about getting students prepared for the fun that is IVCC,” Credi said. “The college is more than just classes; it is a community.”