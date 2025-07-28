Baked & Brewed now open in Utica’s former Two Girls and a Cupcake location

Baked & Brewed was opened recently at 723 S. Clark St., Utica. Housed in the former Two Girls and a Cupcake, the menu features fresh-baked cupcakes, creamy cheesecakes and hot and iced coffees. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. during summer months. (Photo provided by Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce)

Baked & Brewed is now open at 723 S. Clark St., Utica.

Housed in the former Two Girls and a Cupcake, the menu features fresh-baked cupcakes, creamy cheesecakes and hot and iced coffees. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. during summer months.

“We’re so excited to finally open the doors at Baked & Brewed,” proprietors Rovie and Megan said in a statement. “Bringing this little bakery-and-coffee dream to life has been such an adventure -- we can’t wait to share it with all of you.

“You won’t miss us -- just look for the big pink Sasquatch outside and you’ll know you’re in the right place!”

Be sure to look up Baked & Brewed on Facebook for updates and specials.

