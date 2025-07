The Putnam County Athletic Booster Club will hold its golf outing on Saturday, Aug. 9 at Edgewood Park Golf Club in McNabb.

Registration will start at 9 a.m. with a shot gun start at 10 a.m.

Cost is $280 per foursome. You may pay during check-in at the day of the outing or send payment to PC Athletic Boosters c/o Jessi Coleman, 1343 Morel Rd., Magnolia, Ill. 61336.