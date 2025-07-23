Byron man charged in 2022 arson of La Salle KFC

It took three years, but La Salle police made an arrest in the June 28, 2022, fire that destroyed the KFC in La Salle. Raymond E. McHugh, 33, of Byron, a former employee of the La Salle KFC, was picked up Wednesday on a La Salle County warrant charging him with arson, the La Salle Police Department said in a press release. (Scott Anderson)

Three years after an arson investigation was opened at the Kentucky Fried Chicken in La Salle, authorities have charged a former employee of the store.

Raymond E. McHugh, 33, of Byron, was picked up Wednesday on a La Salle County warrant charging him with arson, the La Salle Police Department said in a press release.

McHugh was transported to La Salle County Jail on a charge of arson, a Class 2 felony carrying three to seven years in prison. He is expected to appear Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court.

Firefighters and police had been dispatched early June 28, 2022, to the restaurant at 145 Third St. The building was destroyed and had to be razed. It was deemed suspicious and an investigation was launched by the La Salle Police Department’s Investigations Division, La Salle Fire Department personnel and the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office.

“After the initial investigation it was determined the business had been burglarized prior to the fire and the fire had been intentionally set,” Detective Sgt. Brian Camenisch said in Wednesday’s press release. “Early in the investigation La Salle Police Detectives developed an employee of Kentucky Fried Chicken as the suspect.”

McHugh was taken into custody in Byron by members of U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, which assisted La Salle police in the investigation. Also assisting were the State Fire Marshal’s Office and La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office.