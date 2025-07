Recent Streator graduate and Times All-Area Softball first-teamer Makenna Ondrey has chosen to continue her education at Lake Land College in Mattoon and her softball career at the NJCAA Division I level with the Lakers. She is pictured here (seated at center) bookended by her parents, Deana Voytko Ondrey and Streator head coach Louis Ondrey, while standing behind are Lexi Ramon, Beau Ondrey and "Zeke" Zavada. (Provided by Streator High School)