Ottawa to celebrate National Ice Cream Day at Riordan Pool this weekend

Ottawa will celebrate National Ice Cream Day with a free community event Sunday, July 27, at Riordan Pool, including free swimming, ice cream and a chance to welcome the new recreation director. (MaKade Rios For Shaw Media)

Admission to Riordan Pool will be free from noon to 5 p.m., with free ice cream served from 1 to 3 p.m., or while supplies last.

The original date for the event was last weekend but it got postponed due to inclement weather.

The recreation board also will serve farewell to outgoing Recreation Director Amanda Lynch and a welcome for incoming Director Piper Nanouski. The transition will be recognized during the festivities.

The event is sponsored by the Ottawa Playground and Recreation Board.

For more information, visit Ottawa Recreation’s Facebook page or call 815-434-7292.