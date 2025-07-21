Hegeler Carus Mansion unveils Camilla’s Bedroom exhibit

The Hegeler Carus Mansion in La Salle announced the launch of its new membership program, designed to provide more opportunities to enjoy and support the preservation of the National Historic Landmark. (Photo provided by Hegeler Carus Mansion)

The Hegeler Carus Mansion in La Salle celebrated the completion of its newest exhibit, Camilla’s Bedroom, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, Aug. 6, on the mansion’s second floor.

The exhibit features a historic bedroom set donated by the Ford family of Tonica and a period rug donated by Tim Anderson. Both items complete the restoration of the bedroom once occupied by Camilla Weisbach Hegeler, wife of Edward C. Hegeler and matriarch of the Hegeler family.

“It is incredible to see the outpouring of support for the Mansion through these generous donations,” said Laura Walker, executive director of the Hegeler Carus Mansion. “The donations of these historic items are so greatly appreciated and allows us to continue the development of tours and programming at the Mansion.”

Following the ceremony and donor recognition, the exhibit was officially opened to the public. Expanded tours that include Camilla’s Bedroom will begin Sept. 25. Visitors can book tours at hegelercarus.org.

The museum is located at 1307 7th St.

For more information, contact April Murphy at 815-220-5533 or april.murphy@hegelercarus.org.