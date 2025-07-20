Bureau County Grand Jury: July 18, 2025

The following cases were considered by the Bureau County Grand Jury on July 18.

Christian A. Kraft, 29, of Princeton, was indicted on the Class 4 Felony offense of Domestic Battery. He is accused of making contact of an insulting or provoking nature to a household or family member and had been previously convicted of domestic battery in 2024. An officer from the Princeton Police Department testified before the Grand Jury. Kraft is on pretrial release.

Robert J. Dixon, 42, of Tiskilwa, was indicted on a Class 4 Felony offense of Driving While License Revoked (subsequent offense). He is accused of driving a motor vehicle when his driving privileges were revoked and has four previous convictions for driving while his license was revoked. A Deputy from the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office testified before the Grand Jury. Dixon is on Pretrial release.

Daniel L. Walters, 44, of Buda, was indicted on a Class 4 Felony offense of Driving While License Revoked (subsequent offense). He is accused of driving a motor vehicle when his driving privileges were revoked and has two previous convictions for driving while his license was revoked. A trooper from the Illinois State Police testified before the Grand Jury. Dixon is on Pretrial release.

Lauren M. Ferrari, 39, of Tiskilwa, was indicted on a Class 4 Felony offense of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine. She is accused of having in her possession less than 5 grams of a substance, methamphetamine, other than is authorized in the Methamphetamine Control and Community Protection Act. An officer from the Princeton Police Department testified before the Grand Jury. Ferrari is currently on Pretrial release.

Gregory P. Scott, 38, of Princeton, was indicted on a Class 2 Felony offense of Aggravated Battery. He is accused of making physical contact of an insulting and provoking nature with a Princeton Police Officer in that he struck the officer in the face with his fist. An officer from the Princeton Police Department testified before the Grand Jury. Scott is in the custody of the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department following a detention hearing.

These indictments were presented to the Grand Jury by Bureau County State’s Attorney Daniel Anderson, First Assistant State’s Attorney Donna Engels and Assistant State’s Attorney William Brozovich. The indictments were returned before judges Geno Caffarini and James Andreoni.

There was one suppressed case.

These indictments are accusations against the defendants. They are presumed innocent until proven guilty.