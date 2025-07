Recent Streator graduate and Times All-Area Boys Soccer first-teamer David Paton has signed on to continue his education at Governors State University in University Park and his soccer career at the NAIA level with the Jaguars. Pictured here at his signing are (front, from left) Cori Paton, David Paton and Jason Paton and (back) Streator coach J.T. Huey and Governors State coach Matt Eggert. (Provided by Streator High School)