Coroner completes autopsies in Sheridan double-homicide; investigation is ongoing

Police lights, flash under street sign of 5221st & 42nd road at crime scene of double homicide on Thursday, July 17, 2025 on 42nd Road in Sheridan. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Media)

The La Salle County Coroner’s Office on Friday conducted autopsies on the people discovered inside a burning Sheridan home Thursday morning, La Salle County Coroner Richard Ploch said in a news release.

The bodies of Sidney A. Schiltz, age 42, of Sheridan and Melissa Vissman, age 31, of Ottawa, were discovered inside. The cause of death will be withheld at this time pending further forensic testing and court proceedings, Ploch said.

This incident is an active homicide investigation, Ploch said.

A manhunt was launched around 1 a.m. Thursday, when first responders were summoned to the fire and found the bodies. Ronald W. Martin Jr., 45, was found Thursday evening.

Martin was charged in La Salle County Circuit Court with multiple counts of first-degree murder.

The incident is under further investigation by the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Fire Marshall, and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Forensics unit.