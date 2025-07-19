August Hill, Illinois Sparkling Co. earns 16 medals at state wine competition

The 2025 Illinois State Fair Wine Competition gold and double gold winners from August Hill Winery and Illinois Sparkling Co. (Photo provided by August Hill Winery and Illinois Sparkling Co)

All 16 wines from August Hill Winery and Illinois Sparkling Co. earned medals at the 2025 Illinois State Fair Wine Competition, August Hill said in a news release.

The competition had over 260 entries from 42 commercial wineries.

According to the news release, the 2022 Chambourcin Reserve received the Governor’s Cup Best Red Trophy, a double gold medal and was named Best of Class. Additional double gold medals were awarded to Strawberry Peach Sangria and ISC Sec, and ISC Extra Brut. Strawberry Peach Sangria and ISC Sec also earned Best of Class in their categories.

Blend 795 and Brut Rosé de Saignée received gold medals; Marquette, Chambourcin Rosé, Chardonel, Brut Ombré Rosé, Chambourcin, ISC Brut, ISC Demi Sec Rosé, and ISC Ruby Red took silver medals and Norton, La Belle Rosé and Sweet William won bronze medals, the news release said.

In addition to these accolades, August Hill Winery also earned medals for four canned wines it produces for Gran Signori, a California-based wine brand. The Gran Signori Rossini received a double gold medal and best of class, while Gran Signori Fragolino Brut, Mimosa Rossa and Mimosa each earned silver medals, according to the news release.

To celebrate the win, August Hill Winery and Illinois Sparkling Co. are hosting The Big Win Weekend from August 1 to 3 at both the Utica Tasting Room and the Wine on the Hill location in Peru.

According to the news release, guests can enjoy live music each day, a meet the winemaker event on Friday, Aug.1, where winemaker Mark Wensel will sign bottles at The Tasting Room in Peru. Followed by a Sparkling Cave tasting on Saturday.

The featured bite for the weekend will be The Gold Standard, a scoop of whipped goat cheese topped with homemade tomato bacon jam, served with bread for dipping. It will be paired with the winery’s medal-winning wines.

“We’re incredibly proud of our entire team,” Mark Wenzel, Winemaker and Owner of August Hill Winery and Illinois Sparkling Co., said. “We pour our hearts into every bottle, and to see that recognized with a trophy and 16 medals is truly something worth celebrating.”

The Illinois State Fair Wine Competition is one of the state’s premier wine industry events, judged by professionals who evaluate wines on overall quality, craftsmanship, and style, the news release said.

For more information or to explore the winning wines, visit AugustHillWinery.com.