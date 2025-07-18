Hegeler Carus Mansion launches first marketing plan with McDaniels Marketing

The Hegeler Carus Mansion has hired McDaniels Marketing for the first Mansion Marketing Plan. (Photo provided by Hegeler Carus Mansion)

The Hegeler Carus Mansion in La Salle has hired McDaniels Marketing for the first Mansion Marketing Plan.

The plan will provide a proactive approach to marketing efforts and cohesive marketing tools as the Mansion expands its reach, drawing more tourists to the area and inspiring more visitors to experience the Mansion firsthand.

“This is a pivotal moment for the Hegeler Carus Mansion,” Executive Director Laura Walker said in a news release.“Partnering with McDaniels Marketing allows us to share our story in new and creative ways, reaching visitors who may have never experienced this incredible piece of history.”

According to the release, McDaniels Marketing has been serving the travel and tourism industry for more than two decades. They have worked on projects across visitors’ bureaus, cities, and towns, as well as historic sites. They will bring a fresh perspective to marketing efforts and the Mansion’s long-term vision as we look toward the future.

“Our team is extremely excited about making a measurable difference for the Hegeler Carus Mansion,” Walker said. “This builds upon the work that we recently completed for the City of La Salle and aligns perfectly with our brand purpose.”

The Hegeler Carus Mansion is a 1876 Second Empire masterpiece and National Historic Landmark designed by architect W. W. Boyington. With seven levels, fifty-seven rooms, and 24,000 square feet, this magnificent mansion showcases intricate parquet floors and hand-painted ceilings.