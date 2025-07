Seneca's Ryker Terry, an honoree on the 2024 Times All-Area Golf Honor Roll, has committed to continue his education at Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, and his golf career at the NCAA Division III level with the Duhawks. Pictured here at his signing ceremony are (left to right): in front - Heather Terry, Ryker Terry and Justin Terry; in back - Seneca High School's Ted O'Boyle and Bryan Erickson. (Provided by Seneca High School)