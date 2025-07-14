Mendota’s new garbage collection service begins August

Mendota residents will begin receiving garbage and recycling services from a new provider, Midwest Disposal of Dixon, starting the first week of August.

To prepare for the transition, there will be garbage but no recycling pickup from Republic Services the week of July 21. All residents are then asked to place both their garbage and recycling cans curbside during the week of July 27, on their regular collection day, even if the bins are empty.

Republic Services will handle the final collection of waste and will also send a second crew that same day to retrieve the empty Republic garbage and recycling carts.

Following this, Midwest Disposal will deliver new garbage and recycling bins to residents later that same week, after Republic’s carts have been collected.

New pick-up schedule effective August

Beginning in August, Midwest Disposal will shift Mendota’s garbage and recycling collection from a four-day schedule to a two-day service:

Tuesdays: Residents north of Washington Street and north of the railroad tracks along U.S. 34

Thursdays: Residents south of Washington Street and south of the railroad tracks along U.S. 34

Maps and updated recycling schedules are available at the City Clerk’s Office or online at www.mendota.il.us.

For any questions regarding the new service or bin delivery, residents are encouraged to contact Midwest Disposal at 815-288-1089 or visit https://midwestdisposalllc.com.