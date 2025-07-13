Bureau Valley FFA honored at Springfield convention

Members of the Bureau Valley FFA chapter were honored at the 97th annual Illinois FFA State Convention held June 10-12 in Springfield.

The Bureau chapter was recognized as a newly chartered FFA program in the past year. Bureau Valley Middle FFA joins the community of Illinois FFA chapters, which currently numbers 385.

During the convention, the following awards were presented to Bureau Valley FFA:

Illinois State FFA Degree: Payton Monier, LeAnn Oleson, and Katrina Wahl were conferred with State FFA Degrees by the Illinois Association for meeting all requirements including productive financial investments and earnings in a supervised agricultural experience and FFA participation, leadership, and academic excellence.

American FFA Degree: Katelyn Stoller was recognized for earning the highest degree achievable in the National FFA Organization. The 2025 American FFA Degrees will be officially conferred at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis in October.

Foundation Star Supporter: The chapter was recognized for making a gift of at least $1,000 to the Illinois Foundation FFA during the annual fundraising campaign which designates them as a One Star Foundation Sponsor.

National Chapter Award Finalist: The chapter was named a National Chapter Award Finalist and will compete at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis this fall.