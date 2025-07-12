Ladd Police Department to enforce speeding campaign through July 31

The Village of Ladd named Jacob Frund as its new full-time police chief. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

The Ladd Police Department recently announced it will partner with the Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police, and over 200 law enforcement agencies to increase speeding enforcement as part of the “Speeding Catches Up With You” campaign.

The campaign will run from July 11 through July 31.

The department will increase its efforts to enforce posted speed limits and traffic violations. Police officers will stop and ticket offenders.

“Over the past few years, we have seen an increase in careless and risky driving. No matter how safe of a driver you think you may be, speeding is dangerous,” officer Samantha Sarosinski said in a news release. “Speed limits aren’t a suggestion – they are the law.”

The speed enforcement is part of the “Speeding Catches Up With You” campaign and funded by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation. The campaign also is supported by the department’s “It’s Not a Game” media campaign.