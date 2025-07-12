Illinois Valley Regional Dispatch earns award for excellence

Illinois Valley Regional Dispatch was recognized by the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch as an accredited center of excellence for emergency police dispatching, IVRD said in a Wednesday news release.

IVRD is the 35th such agency in the world to earn this distinction.

Accreditation (and subsequent re-accreditation) from the IAED is the highest distinction given to emergency communication centers, certifying that the center is performing at or above the established standards for the industry.

“Achieving Police ACE status is a testament to the hard work, professionalism, and commitment of our team,” said Brandon Miller, executive director of Illinois Valley Regional Dispatch. “This recognition reflects our dedication to delivering the highest standards of emergency police dispatch for the communities we serve. We’re proud to be the second agency in Illinois to earn this honor—following only the Bloomington Police Department— and we remain focused on our pursuit of Tri-ACE accreditation.”

IAED will present Illinois Valley Regional Dispatch with an Accreditation plaque that commemorates their achievement.