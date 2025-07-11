Utica police on pace for 10% increase in reports

Utica police have been busy this year.

At Thursday’s village board meeting, Utica Police Chief James Mandujano said the village force, which usually logs between 550 and 580 reports per year, is on pace for 640 this year. That would be an increase of at least 10%.

Mandujano emphasized that figure reflects the call volume from residents and visitors and does not reflect police-initiated activity such as traffic stops. Nevertheless, Mandujano said the volume is not outside the fully-staffed department’s capacity.

“Whatever you guys throw at us,” he said, “we can handle it.”