Longtime prosecutor named La Salle County attorney

Assistant La Salle County State's Attorney Jeremiah Adams (left) was introduced Thursday, July 10, 2025, to the La Salle County Board by State's Attorney Joe Navarro (right). Adams, a longtime prosecutor, will become county attorney and serve chiefly as adviser to the La Salle County Board. (Tom Collins)

A longtime prosecutor will now be an adviser to the La Salle County Board.

On Thursday, Jeremiah Adams, a longtime member of the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office, was named Mark Anderson’s replacement.

Anderson bade goodbye to the 29-member board, which he’d served for the past 12 years.

Anderson was recently appointed associate judge and will don the black robes for the first time at his July 16 swearing-in.

“I wanted to come and thank you all,” Anderson told the board, admitting he came in “wide-eyed” and in need of experienced counsel. “Twelve years later, I couldn’t be happier to have spent the time here.”

Judge says goodbye Incoming Judge Mark Anderson says goodbye to the La Salle County Board, which he advised for the past 12 years (Tom Collins)

Adams is assigned to felony division and has several pending murder trials he must see through.

La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro said Adams, a prosecutor with nearly 20 years’ experience, stood out among the lawyers who expressed an interest in filling Anderson’s post.

“He’ll get up to speed very quick,” Navarro said.

Adams replied he anticipated a few wide-eyed moments of his own but said he was eager to get started after clearing his docket in the felony division.

“I thank you all for this opportunity,” Adams said. “I thank you all for giving me this opportunity and I look forward to working with you all.”