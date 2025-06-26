Veteran La Salle County attorney named associate judge

A longtime attorney for La Salle County has been made a judge.

Mark Anderson is now an associate judge of La Salle County Circuit Court, according to a Thursday press release from the 13th Judicial Circuit.

Anderson was appointed by the 13th circuit judges to fill a vacancy created earlier this year after Michelle A. Vescogni was elevated from associate judge to circuit judge. He will be sworn in July 16.

“I am humbled and honored by the trust the circuit judges have placed in me,” Anderson said. “I have great respect for the role and the responsibilities that go with it. I look forward to the opportunity to serve the people of the 13th Judicial Circuit and will work diligently to uphold the confidence of those who appointed me.”

The Sandwich native is a graduate of Earlville High School, Aurora University and John Marshall Law School, where he earned his law degree in 1994.

He spent 30 years at the Ottawa firm now called White, Marsh, Anderson, Martin, Vickers, Deobler & Goode before launching a solo practice this past January.

His key credential was having served in the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office since 2012. He served in the civil division as county attorney, a proven springboard to the bench. Past county attorneys who became jurists includes retired Chief Judge James A. Lanuti and the late William R. Banich and, currently, Circuit Judges Troy D. Holland and Todd L. Martin.