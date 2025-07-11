Bara sworn in as Utica village trustee

Utica Mayor David Stewart (right) introduces new village trustee Eric Bara after administering the oath of office Thursday, July 10, 2025. (Tom Collins)

The Utica Village Board again has a full house. Eric Bara was sworn and seated Thursday to the vacant trusteeship.

Mayor David Stewart also named Bara the liaison to governmental affairs. Bara replaces Kylie Mattioda, who resigned earlier this year, and would stand for election in April 2027 after Mattioda’s unexpired term ends.

“Welcome aboard,” Stewart told him.

Bara oath Mayor David Stewart administers the oath of office to appointed trustee Eric Bara (Tom Collins)

The new trustee is a junior high history teacher at Waltham Elementary, where he is Scholastic Bowl coach, eighth grade sponsor and history fair coordinator. Bara also serves on the Waltham Elementary Education Foundation committee and is a Utica Township Community Building manager.

In other business, he village is applying for a grant from T-Mobile with the hopes of helping fund the construction of tennis and pickleball courts near the basketball courts at Carey Park.

Though the village was unsuccessful in a previous effort to win the $50,000 grant, Stewart said he wants to pursue it to chip in with private donations pledged to the Carey project.

In other matters, the village board: