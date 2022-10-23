Sheridan standoff ends with man’s surrender

A 10-hour standoff ended shortly after sunset Saturday after a Sheridan surrendered to authorities outside a Church Street residence where he had been holed up.

A Sheridan ambulance was spotted approaching the house and, prior to the surrender, two weapons were ejected from the house.

These were described in scanner traffic as a long arm or rifle and a pistol thrown out of separate windows.

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office has yet to release an official statement, but police scanner traffic indicates the male, reportedly a 55 year old, was placed into custody approximately 6 p.m.

A 6:30 p.m. the suspect was reportedly en route to La Salle County Jail, though it was not clear if he would remain there as a medical evaluation was to be performed upon arrival.

La Salle County state’s attorney Joe Navarro said he did not expect the suspect to appear in Sunday court and it was more likely he would appear for a bond hearing on Monday.

Additionally, some of the numerous police officers at the scene had lowered their arms or started to remove their tactical gear.

Events moved quickly as sunset approached, ending a long day in which authorities brought in special weapons tactical teams and heavy-duty equipment.

At 3 p.m., two heavy-duty command-style vehicles arrived on the scene. One was marked and the other was unmarked.

A special weapons and tactical team dons gear near an unmarked command van that has arrived on the scene of a standoff between a suspected gunman and law enforcement on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Sheridan. (Tom Collins)

At 1:30 p.m., the standoff was concentrated in a residential area on Church Street between Dwight and Hickory streets. A heavy armored vehicle was stationed with heavily armed officers in camouflage milling about.

A smaller group of officers was combing the area near Sheridan’s Food Mart. There, the officers were looking for bullets and or casings from where the shooting occurred.

At 11:30 a.m., a person believed to be an older relative of the suspect was released from the Church Street residence.

A tactical support vehicle arrives in Sheridan on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, as law enforcement is engaged in a standoff with a suspected gunman. (Tom Collins)

Sheridan residents were ordered to shelter in place Saturday morning because of an ongoing situation with a possible armed suspect, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.

Multiple shots were fired in Sheridan early Saturday morning, striking an individual in the leg.

The injuries to the person struck with the bullet were not believed to be life-threatening.

Sheriff’s deputies converged on Sheridan shortly after 8 a.m. following reports that a gunman, known to police though not publicly named, discharged multiple rounds in what appears to have been an outdoor spree.

Sheriff Adam Diss reported at 10:15 a.m. that the suspect has been located at the residence.

A portion of Sheridan’s city-center was cordoned off to traffic. Police tape could be viewed at the corner of North Robinson Street and East Si Johnson Avenue.

The massive response included squad cars from Peru, Spring Valley, Minooka, Hinkley, Ottawa and Sandwich, as well as ambulances from Oswego and Sheridan. Additionally, some of the cruisers established a perimeter.

Initial reports said the suspect was wearing a blue sweatshirt and driving a small John Deere tractor.

This is the second instance in the Sheridan area in which shots were fired and police swarmed the region seeking a gunman. In March 2021, Donald Fredres shot and killed his 62-year-old inlaws in their Sheridan home, setting off a manhunt concluded early St. Patrick’s Day. Fredres was later sentenced to life in prison for murder.

This is an active scene and the developing story continues to be updated with the most recent information.