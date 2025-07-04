Ottawa expands boundaries with six more Fields Hill properties

The Ottawa City Council approved the annexation of six additional properties in the Fields Hill subdivision during their meeting Tuesday night. (Bill Freskos)

Ottawa took another step toward fully incorporating the Fields Hill subdivision by annexing a new batch of properties into city limits, part of an effort that already brought several homes into the city over the last few months.

The Ottawa City Council approved six annexation ordinances during their meeting on Tuesday night, each tied to a property where the owner had previously signed a petition requesting annexation.

“These particular properties in Fields Hill are actually contiguous to the city, so that’s why we were able to move forward,” City Attorney Christina Cantlin said during the meeting. “The owners signed petitions to annex in, and now we’re following with formal ordinances to bring them into the city.”

To encourage participation, the city has offered financial incentives to Fields Hill residents, including reduced connection fees and partial forgiveness of unpaid water bills.

Cantlin added that other property owners in the subdivision have signed petitions but can’t yet be annexed under state law because their parcels are not contiguous to city limits.

Once those lots become surrounded by or adjacent to city boundaries, they’ll be eligible for formal annexation.

“There are about 65 to 70 property owners who have not annexed into the city,” Cantlin said during a March meeting after 12 properties were annexed, noting that water bills accumulated through the Fields Hill Water Association have led many property owners to seek resolution.

The newly annexed properties are located on Fields Place, Caton Road, Beveridge Avenue and Spencer Place.

They will now fall under city zoning regulations and become eligible for full municipal services, including city water and eventually sewer service, once the city completes a sewer project slated for 2026 or 2027.