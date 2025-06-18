Ottawa approves annexation of seven more Fields Hill properties

A view of Caton Road, where Ottawa City Council has approved the annexation of six different properties into the city's limits. (Bill Freskos)

The Ottawa City Council moved ahead during its meeting on Tuesday night with annexing seven more properties in the Fields Hill subdivision on the north side of town, bringing in seven surrounded parcels on the south side.

With multiple properties already annexed in, Ottawa is encouraging Fields Hill property owners to annex by offering financial incentives, including reduced connection fees and partial forgiveness of unpaid water bills.

While the newly added parcels on Caton Road and Lincoln Road are not yet contiguous with city limits, City Attorney Christina Cantlin explained the annexation agreements will secure future incorporation and immediate access to municipal water service.

Cantlin, the only speaker during Tuesday’s public hearing, said the agreements will take effect once the parcels become legally contiguous under Illinois annexation law.

Until then, the agreements allow property owners to begin receiving city water while locking in their future inclusion in the city limits.

“There are about 65 to 70 property owners who have not annexed into the city,” Cantlin said during a March meeting after twelve properties were annexed, noting that water bills accumulated through the Fields Hill Water Association have led many property owners to seek resolution.

In addition to partial bill forgiveness, the city is waiving meter fees and offering a flat $5,500 connection fee for annexing properties - a price officials say is discounted from standard costs.

Sewer service is expected to become available in the area within two to three years. Once formally annexed, property owners will gain access to the city’s lower water rates.

No members of the public commented during Tuesday’s hearing, with no comments throughout the annexation process so far.

Surrounded property annexations

A second public hearing Tuesday focused on parcels completely surrounded by the city on the city’s south side.

These include land owned by Crossbridge Community Church, Dollar General, two sections of Summit View Cemetery, the Ottawa Jewish Cemetery and parts of Varland and Peck parks.

According to Cantlin, because the parcels are fully enclosed by existing city boundaries, the city may annex them without owner petitions under state law.

Notices were sent in advance to property owners within the area. Cantlin described the action as mostly procedural.

“These are parcels that we thought were already in the city,” she said, noting the issue came to light through updated records from La Salle County.

The council received no public comment on the surrounded parcel annexations.