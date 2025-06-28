Spring Valley pawn shop relocates

A vew of Vally Coin Jewelry and Pawn on Monday, June 16, 2025 in Spring Valley. The business moved to 221 West St. Paul Street in Spring Valley. (Scott Anderson)

Valley Coin Jewelry Pawn recently relocated from the building where it has been located for 37 years.

It didn’t move far, though, just across the street to 221 West Saint Paul St., Spring Valley.

A Facebook post announcing the move said their old building at 123 West Saint Paul St. was Ray’s Quick Cash for 22 years.

They moved to a new location for more space.

The hours and phone number will remain the same. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The phone number is 815-663-2313.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.