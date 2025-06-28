Man charged in stabbing outside Seneca bar

A South Holland man has been charged in connection with a stabbing at a bar in Seneca early Saturday, the Seneca Police Department said in a news release.

James Grimm, 42, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, police said.

About 1:22 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of a fight in progress at Fat Daddyz. While officers were en route, they were informed that a person had been stabbed, according to the release.

According to the release, by the time officers arrived, Grimm already had fled the scene. Police found the victim, who had suffered a stab wound, and the individual was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said Grimm was taken into custody and brought to the Seneca Police Department for questioning. He was transported to the La Salle County Jail.

The Seneca Police Department said that this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community.