La Salle County 4-H fair begins July 10

Hannah McNelis washes down her dairy calf during the La Salle County 4-H Fair on Thursday, July 11, 2024 in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

La Salle County 4-H members are busy completing projects and cleaning up the fairgrounds in preparation for this year’s exhibition. This year’s 4-H Show will represent the year-round projects, service learning and community activities members participate in, and the theme is “4-H by the decades.”

Between Thursday, July 10, and Sunday, July 13, head out to the LaSalle County Fairgrounds at 1578 4-H Rd, Ottawa, to experience 4-H for daytime and nighttime events.

Torrey Temple of Ottawa, walks her goat through the goat barn during the La Salle County 4-H Fair on Thursday, July 11, 2024 in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

Thursday, July 10

Exhibition and judging will be held on non-livestock projects, including everything from aerospace to zucchini. There will also be visual arts exhibitions, natural resources, interior design, food science, cake decorating and more.

The Dog Show, a Style Revue and a 4-H SWAG Show will also take place on Thursday.

The night event welcomes the Illini State Pullers Truck and Tractor Pull.

Friday, July 11

Morning events include the Swine, Poultry, and Dairy shows, beginning with the Swine at 8 a.m. Following the Dairy Show, the Goat show will take place.

The public presentation speaking contest will be held at 2 p.m. in Exhibit Hall 3. Included with this presentation is a “Share Your Talent” impromptu show. Youth will take the stage to entertain and share their creative talents.

The T & A Bucking Bulls Rodeo featuring Rugged Cross Cattle Co. Rodeo will open the Mutton Busting event at 6 p.m. and close the evening events with a 7 p.m. rodeo.

Saturday, July 12

Saturday opens with the Horse Show at 8 a.m. and the Beef Show at 8:30 a.m. Funny Magic Guy, Rob Thompson will provide three shows at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

4-H pop-up activities and some good old-fashioned contests will take place between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. The evening will have a Fair Auction at 4:30 p.m. in the show arena, with numerous items for bidding and proceeds benefiting LaSalle County 4-H programming.

Evening entertainment will be the Ramer Race Promotions Demolition Derby at 7 p.m.

4-H kids ride horses during the La Salle County 4-H Fair on Thursday, July 11, 2024 in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

Sunday, July 13

The Horse and Sheep shows kick off at 8 a.m. The Master Showmanship contest will begin at approximately 10:30 a.m. in the Show Arena.

As a special closing ceremony, graduating 4-H age youth and Cloverbuds are recognized, in addition to special recognition announcements. Fairgoers and 4-H youth will meet in building 3 in the afternoon to congratulate all exhibitors and honor graduates. The projects are released at the fair’s close at approximately 4 p.m.

Forward 4-H questions to the University of Illinois – LaSalle County Extension at 815-433-0707. If you need an accommodation to participate, contact Toni Pienta at fusinatt@illinois.edu, or 815-433-0707. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.

For information regarding gate fees and night events, call the LaSalle County Junior Fair Association at 815-200-3913.